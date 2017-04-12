SAC dismisses case against Estates Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 11: State Accountability Commission has dismissed the case filed by Advocate Tasleem Arshad who had alleged misuse of hotel accommodation and monetary benefits to the hoteliers at Jammu by the Estates Department.

Commission after perusing the factual position submitted by the Estates Department and the clarification given by the Director Estates and Assistant Director Estates during hearing, dismissed the case after observing no merit in the complaint.

