RTI awareness

Posted on 22/06/2017

Sir,
This refers to the column “Why less RTI’s for Development” by Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat in this paper on 17.6.2017. I believe that many RTIs are filled on issues of development but as the author has rightly said that  due to lack of awareness among people , complaints and appeals are not filled against the officers who deny information or provide incomplete information under RTI Act.
There is an urgent need of creating more awareness on RTI Act especially in rural areas of the State. Recently, I filled RTI before Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department of Budgam. Instead of the designated PIO (AD Food) , Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO) provided me   information and the cover letter was addressed to AD Food. While I sought copies of challans related to supply of rice to various ration stores , the TSO in his reply said that they lie with drivers …. What a cruel joke ? I believe poor and illiterate people are provided misleading information in the same way as they tried to mislead me , but I will knock the doors of State Information Commission (SIC) , how many people know that they can file appeal against the PIO ? I am sure not even 10 per cent.
Yours etc….
Mujtaba Bashir
Abdullah Furnishing House
Chanapora Bypass, Srinagar

