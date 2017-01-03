Rs 5 discount on online payment of LPG cylinder

NEW DELHI: After petrol and diesel, buying and paying for cooking gas (LPG) online will get consumers a discount of Rs 5 per cylinder.

State-owned fuel retailers, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) will offer “an upfront discount of Rs 5 on every LPG refill to all LPG customers who will book and pay for it online,” an official statement said here.

To provide cash-less transactions, the Government had asked oil companies to pay consumers 0.75 per cent discount on cashless fuelling of petrol and diesel at petrol pumps.

This has now been extended to cooking gas (LPG).

“Customers can make payment through existing online modes i.E net banking, credit and debit cards at the time of web- booking their refills,” the statement said.

On doing so, customers will get the discounted amount displayed on their screens. This net amount payable will be retail selling price minus incentive amount of Rs 5 per cylinder. (AGENCIES)

