Rs 233 cr released for payment to contractors, settlement of GPF claims

SRINAGAR, June 20: In view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the State’s Finance Department has released Rs 233 crore to the treasuries to clear all the pending bills on account of payment of contractors and GP Fund claims of employees.

“As on date there are no bills of contractors or GP Fund claims pending for payment in any of the treasuries as funds to the tune of Rs 233 crore have been made available during the past couple of days to clear all the pending bills,” a Finance Department spokesperson said.

He said in view of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Finance Minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu reviewed all the pending claims and liabilities in the treasuries across the State and on his directions adequate funds were released and all the pending bills cleared. The release of funds includes Rs 142 crore on account of GPF and Rs 90 crore on account of contractors’ bills, he said.

Similarly, all pending claims on account of salaries, wages, honorarium, stipend and scholarships which had been received in the treasuries till date were also cleared.

