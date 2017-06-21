sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Rs 233 cr released for payment to contractors, settlement of GPF claims

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, June 20: In view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the State’s Finance Department has released Rs 233 crore to the treasuries to clear all the pending bills on account of payment of contractors and GP Fund claims of employees.
“As on date there are no bills of contractors or GP Fund claims pending for payment in any of the treasuries as funds to the tune of Rs 233 crore have been made available during the past couple of days to clear all the pending bills,” a Finance Department spokesperson said.
He said in view of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Finance Minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu reviewed all the pending claims and liabilities in the treasuries across the State and on his directions adequate funds were released and all the pending bills cleared. The release of funds includes Rs 142 crore on account of GPF and Rs 90 crore on account of contractors’ bills, he said.
Similarly, all pending claims on account of salaries, wages, honorarium, stipend and scholarships which had been received in the treasuries till date were also cleared.

