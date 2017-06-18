sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Rijiju says Centre will provide all support to maintain peace in J&K

JAMMU:  Asserting that security cannot be compromised, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju today said that the Centre will provide all support to maintain peace and restore normalcy in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    “The State Government would be provided all necessary support by the Centre to maintain peace in the Valley,” Mr Rijiju told reporters here this afternoon at the sidelines of final of ‘Oorja’ football tournament organised by the SSB.

    He said,  “the strategies have to be dealt with due consultation with the elected Government in Jammu and Kashmir”, adding, “the State Government is capable of handling the situation and necessary support will be given by the Centre.

   ” On ‘fear psychosis’ unleashed by terrorists in Valley, the Union Minister said, “the people of Jammu and Kashmir can’t be bowed down by such terror acts.”

    “Any sane person will condemn such brutal act”, he said while condemning killing of six police personnel in an ambush by terrorists on police party in the Valley.

    He however, on upcoming Amarnath Yatra starting from June 29, said, “security arrangements are in place for the forthcoming annual Amaranth Yatra in tense valley and there will be no compromise on that part.”

 When asked about the final match of Champion Trophy between India and Pakistan, he said, “I support Indian in any sport where India is playing.”

    “If we have to take India forward in the world of sports, then we have to take Olympics seriously,” said the Union MoS. (AGENCIES)

