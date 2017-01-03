Remonetisation will change India’s mindset: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 2: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that remonetisation will change India’s mindset and eventually transform the citizens’ attitude towards economic management. There is going to be a major transformation of social behavior, in addition to the economic transformation which has set in following the historic decision announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

Addressing the award distribution function after felicitating Government employees with outstanding performance, Dr Jitendra Singh said, when the Prime Minister referred to the fact that only 24 lakh people in this country declare their income as more than Rs.10 lakh per annum, it was indeed a call for social awakening. The huge bulk of economy which does not form a part of mainstream formal economy is in fact nothing but the nation’s wealth going waste without even helping the lot of those who tend to hoard it beyond limit, he said.

Congratulating the Government employees who were conferred awards in different categories, Dr Jitendra Singh had a special word of praise for the manner in which the Ministry of Personnel observed the “Swachh Bharat” fortnight by not only effectively carrying forward the sanitation and cleaning campaign, but also by raising awareness about it. He said, PM’s drive against black money is also an extension of the Swachhta Abhiyan to clean the “bad” economy plaguing this country. A more further extension of this, he said, will be to conduct Swachhta of our inner conscience to clean from our minds, the urge to hoard “bad” money.

Describing the Modi Government as a Government which has emerged from the grassroots and is, therefore, well versed with the hardships faced by the grassroot people, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the series of hard decisions taken by PM Narendra Modi actually require a great amount of will and courage, for which most of the political leaders are not ready to take risk. The people of this country are now convinced about the intentions of the Modi Government, he said, and are therefore ready to cooperate with it.

On the occasion, a brief presentation was also made on “BHIM” the latest and simplified mode of cashless transaction launched by Prime Minister Modi on the eve of the New Year. It was also informed that the biometric based cashless transaction using thumb imprint is far more easier and it will soon be available across the country.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Union Secretary (Personnel) B.P. Sharma, Addl. Secretary T. Jacob and senior officers of Government of India.

