Reinvigorate SRTC for efficient, reliable service to people: Gov

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: Governor NN Vohra today said that State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) must be reinvigorated to play its envisaged role of providing efficient and reliable transportation facilities at reasonable cost to the people of the State.

An official spokesman said here this afternoon that SRTC Vice-Chairman Haji Parvez Ahmad met Mr Vohra at Raj Bhavan here.

Mr Ahmed briefed the Governor about the steps being taken for providing efficient transport services to the commuters both within and outside the state and to make the transport system convenient for the public, tourists, trade and industry and all other users.

He informed that SRTC had recently revived the City Bus Services and also introduced the Ladies Special Services and Evening Services in the cities of the state.

Director General, International Chamber for Service Industry (ICSI) Dr Gulshan Sharma also met Governor at the Raj Bhavan. (AGENCIES)

