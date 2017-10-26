Registration of vehicles

Sir,

The Transport Commissioner J&K Govt has really come to succour of the buyers of Two Wheelers by issuing an order on 12.10.2017 regarding Dealer assisted registration of non-commercial vehicles with effect 1.11.2017. This a welcome step that would do away with unnecessary bribe that is charged from gullible customers in the name of vehicle registration. A visit to two wheeler dealers in Jammu is charging Rs 4000 on account of registration of scooties. Normal charges are Rs 2460 only that are deposited in the office of RTO Jammu. A service charge of Rs 100 or so is acceptable to customers but not more than Rs 1500. One fails to understand why this loot has gone unchecked so far. In case the customers are to be saved from fleecing, these dealers are required to specify the charges of registration conspicuously displayed. It is a common practice in NCR or other stated that registration is dealer assisted but the charges are quoted in black and white and same with each dealer for similar vehicles.

The Transport Commissioner can really help the customers if rates/ amount to be paid for registration are made public so that public is not fleeced by these unscrupulous dealers or their employees in the name of getting vehicles registered.

It would be welcome if the Transport Commissioner issues necessary order/instructions to dealers and motor vehicle Department officials regarding charges to be paid for registration of different types of two wheelers so that customers are protected.

Yours etc..

Vrinder Kishen Kandhari

Jammu

