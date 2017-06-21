Recognize martyrs as your icons: Khanna to youth

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: BJP National vice-president and J&K Incharge, Avinash Rai Khanna, today appealed the youth of the State to follow the path shown by the martyrs. He said that the men in police and security forces, who get martyrdom, should be recognized as their icons by the youth and not those militants who are carrying weapons to kill the innocent civilians.

Khanna was speaking during a visit to the family of police martyr Feroz Ahmad Dar at Sangam, who sacrificed his life along with five other policemen in a gruesome ambush in the Achabal area of Anantnag district by the LeT militants.

He was accompanied by Minister of Industries and Commerce, Chander Parkash Ganga, Member Legislative Council, Ramesh Arora, Vice-Chairpersons, Dr Ali and GM Mir and District president, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.

While consoling the family of the martyr, Khanna said that the cowardly act of the militants will not shatter the morale of the security forces. He said that they have sacrificed their lives for the society and the nation and thus the whole nation stands by their side at the time of distress. His aged parents, wife and kids have the support of every Indian and the God, as he was a true Muslim and a good human being with a duty committed heart.

Khanna also appealed to the youth of the State to follow the path shown by the martyrs, who loved their country. “Instead of playing into the hands of anti-social elements, the youth should utilize and channelize their energies for the betterment of the society and themselves”, he added.

Chander Parkash Ganga, while consoling the death of the cop, said that the sacrifices of Feroz Ahmad Dar and others will boost the morale of the security forces and they will take a pledge to wipe out the militancy from the State. He assured Dar’s family that the Government as well as the entire nation is with them in this hour of grief and sorrow.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With