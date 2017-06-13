RBI  introduces new  batch of Rs 500 notes

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu: The Reserve Bank of India has introduced new batch of Rs 500 notes.

“ In continuation of issuing of Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series from time to time which are currently legal tender, a new batch of banknotes with inset letter “A” in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr. Urjit R. Patel Governor, Reserve Bank of India; with the year of printing ‘2017’ on the reverse, are being issued,” said the RBI in a statement today.

