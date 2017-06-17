Rashid, Chawrasia slip but still in with chance

KOH SAMUI (Thailand): Rashid Khan kept the Indian hopes alive even as SSP Chawrasia was halted for a day in the third round of the Queen’s Cup here today.

Rashid, a two-time winner on Asian Tour, trying to find his way back to the winner’s circle, shot one-under 70, and at 8-under was tied-8th, down from overnight tied-3rd.

Also sliding down was Chawrasia, a six-time winner on Asian Tour, whose one-over 72 saw him at tied-12, after being tied-3 overnight.

Malaysia’s Nicholas Fung birdied two of his last three holes to take a one-shot lead over former Asian Tour number ones Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand and Filipino Juvic Pagunsan at the USD 500,000 event.

Of the other Indians — Rahil Gangjee (70) moved seven places up to tied-20th and Sujjan Singh (69) made a handy jump from overnight tied-52 to tied-27th. Chiragh Kumar (68) also moved up nicely from tied-60 to tied-35, while Shiv Kapur (72) stayed at tied-45. Jeev Milkha Singh had a rough day with 80 and fell to tied-69.

Rashid had three birdies between sixth and 11th but also two bogeys on first and 17th.

“I started bad with a three putt bogey on the first hole. I came back okay as I made birdies on six, nine and 11. I was going well then but unfortunately I couldn’t find greens with my wedges on 14, 16 and 17. Dropped another bogey on 17 like yesterday and didn’t make birdie on 18. It just went wrong towards the end,” said Rashid.

“On the par fives, you really need to score over here. You need to make birdie on 18 when you find the fairway. I think it’s going to be a good thing that I’m only two or three back. I can attack the flags,” he added.

Fung, 27, patiently carved out a three-under-par 68 at a tricky Santiburi Samui Country Club to give himself a shot at earning a maiden Asian Tour victory with his three-day aggregate of 11-under-par 202. (AGENCIES)

