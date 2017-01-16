Rana slams PDP-BJP for challenging pride, dignity of Kashmiris, Dogras, Ladakhis

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Jan 15: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today slammed PDP-BJP combination for challenging the dignity of Kashmiris, the pride of Dogras and the innocence of Ladakhis to keep their irrelevant dispensation relevant and to relish the loaves of power.

“Hunger for power has taken toll of the opportunistic alliance, which is overtly and covertly working towards weakening the very idea of Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of Nagpur”, Rana said while addressing a day-long convention of National Conference here.

The Provincial President expressed concern over growing intervention of Nagpur in the day to day affairs of Jammu and Kashmir, saying this alarming tendency can have serious ramifications for the unity and tranquility of the State.

“A vicious atmosphere is being generated and mistrust created by bringing the people and the regions eyeball to eyeball situation over various sensitive issues”, he said and referred to the controversies being raked up over state subject laws and presence of Rohingyas and Bangaladeshis in Jammu. He reiterated the stand of National Conference over the issue of Rohingyas, saying they should be dealt in accordance with the Foreign Nationals Act and deported to their respective countries with dignity.

On the state subject laws, Rana said the BJP had unleashed a provocative propaganda, ignoring the historic significance of this provision and the circumstances that had led the Maharaja to enact Permanent Residence Act for safeguarding the interests of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, colour or region.

“The BJP has completely failed in its sinister mission of inciting and swaying the people of Jammu, who realize the crucial importance of this legislation for their honorable survival”, he maintained.

The Provincial President said that while the insensitive coalition has failed in assuaging urges and aspirations of the people on political front, its record in governance is quite dismal. “The State is virtually witnessing mis-governance with Government nowhere to be seen on ground”, he said, adding that if all there is any visibility of the PDP and BJP anywhere in the State, it is for all the wrong reasons of exploiting people and inciting them to fight each other.

“In such a grim scenario, the role of National Conference as a public movement, representing the urges and aspirations of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh becomes more pronounced”, Rana said and urged the cadre to realize their crucial responsibilities. He said National Conference cannot afford to be a fence sitter when the State remains standing at the cross-roads of its history where the secular credentials, nurtured by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah all his life, are at stake in the wake of elements inimical to amity and tranquility taking center-stage.

He made a passionate appeal to the people to maintain vigil against the elements inimical to the inclusiveness of the State.

During the Convention, Tariq Bhat, a prominent activist joined the National Conference.

