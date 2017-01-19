Breaking News:

Rajkummar Rao’s Newton gets world premiere at Berlin Film Fest

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Newton”, which has been directed by Amit Masurkar, is all set to have its world premiere at the Berlin Fashion Film Festival 2017.
The 32-year-old “Aligarh” star took to Twitter to announce the news.
“So happy to share that our film #NEWTON will have it’s world premiere at Berlin international film festival. Congrats team @ManMundra @Amit_Masurkar,” Rajkummar tweeted alongside the poster of the film.
The 67th Berlin International Film Festival will begin from February 9 and run till February 18. (AGENCIES)

