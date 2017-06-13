sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Rain-triggered landslides kill over 100 in Bangladesh

Posted on 13/06/2017
Rain-triggered landslides kill over 100 in Bangladesh

DHAKA: A series of landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 105 people, including several army officers, in Bangladesh with the majority of the deaths reported from a remote hill district close to the Indian border, officials said today.

The worst affected Rangamati hill district alone has witnessed 76 deaths, including four military personnel, who were on duty to remove the rubble to clear a major highway.

According to local media reports, the death toll has touched as high as 105 and could rise further as many people remain buried under tonnes of rubble.

Landslides killed 23 people in Rangunia and Chandanaish upazilas of Chittagong, Dhaka Tribune reported.

In Bandarban, six people were killed and five others injured in landslides, police officer Rafiq Ullah was quoted as saying by the daily.

The reports said that over 100 people were injured, many of them critically, while searches were underway for more bodies even as many remote areas were difficult to reach due to inclement weather.

“Most of the casualties were caused by landslides, but some died of electrocution, drowning and collapse of walls,” said an official at the southeastern port city of Chittagong. (AGENCIES)

