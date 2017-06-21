sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Rain trigger shooting stones in Ramban, Jmu-Sgr NH shut

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
JAMMU:  Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today closed for traffic after shooting stones triggered by rains in the Ramban district.

   “Due to overnight heavy rains, shooting stones triggered near Panthiyal in Ramban,” police spokesman here said.

   He said that the highway has been closed by the traffic authorities as preventive measure.

    “The vehicles on way to Jammu and Srinagar are stopped at their locations due to shooting stones to prevent any tragedy,” he added.

    The police teams and BRO men are on job but rain playing spoilsport in clearing the road. (AGENCIES)

