Rain trigger shooting stones in Ramban, Jmu-Sgr NH shut

JAMMU: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today closed for traffic after shooting stones triggered by rains in the Ramban district.

“Due to overnight heavy rains, shooting stones triggered near Panthiyal in Ramban,” police spokesman here said.

He said that the highway has been closed by the traffic authorities as preventive measure.

“The vehicles on way to Jammu and Srinagar are stopped at their locations due to shooting stones to prevent any tragedy,” he added.

The police teams and BRO men are on job but rain playing spoilsport in clearing the road. (AGENCIES)

