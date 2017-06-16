sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Railways open 4 more stations on Baramulla-Banihal track

Posted on 16/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: Four more halting stations have been set up on the tracks between Baramulla in north Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu region to facilitate easy access to train services for people.

An official spokesperson here today said on the request of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the Railway Ministry has opened more halt points on the Baramulla-Banihal railway line for the movement facilitation of local people.

According to a series of orders issued by the Ministry of Railways, the new halt points opened are at Razwan (Sanoor Kalipora) between Budgam and Mazhome railway stations, Naidgam between Budgam and Mazhome railway stations, Ratnipora(Pulwama) between Kakapora and Awantipore stations and Sangdan (Kulgam) between Qazigund and Sadura railway stations, he said. (AGENCIES)

