Railways open 4 more stations on Baramulla-Banihal track

SRINAGAR: Four more halting stations have been set up on the tracks between Baramulla in north Kashmir and Banihal in Jammu region to facilitate easy access to train services for people.

An official spokesperson here today said on the request of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the Railway Ministry has opened more halt points on the Baramulla-Banihal railway line for the movement facilitation of local people.

According to a series of orders issued by the Ministry of Railways, the new halt points opened are at Razwan (Sanoor Kalipora) between Budgam and Mazhome railway stations, Naidgam between Budgam and Mazhome railway stations, Ratnipora(Pulwama) between Kakapora and Awantipore stations and Sangdan (Kulgam) between Qazigund and Sadura railway stations, he said. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With