Rahul’s remark about Modi biggest joke of the year: Rijiju

NEW DELHI, Dec 14:
Union minister Kiren Rijiju today ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “terrified” of him being allowed to speak inside Lok Sabha, terming the remark as the “biggest joke” of the year.
Talking to reporters outside Parliament, the Minister of State for Home Affairs also took a jibe at Gandhi, saying instead it is the Congress party which is very scared as it has to defend utterances of its vice president.
“Everybody feels that it is the biggest joke of the year that Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi is scared of his oratory skill. If he speaks will there be an earthquake or the balloon will burst.
“I don’t think anyone takes comments he makes seriously. Congress itself is very scared of when Rahul Gandhi speaks as the party has to defend his words. That’s the level of threat he poses to his own party,” Rijiju said.
Earlier, talking to the media, the Congress vice president claimed Modi is “personally terrified” of him being allowed to speak inside Lok Sabha because he has information that will “explode” the Prime Minister’s balloon. (PTI)

  • Suraj Parkash

    At least here, Rahul Gandhi shows he has at least some brains, because his insistance to speakin House is simple and logical.

    Because whatever crude and rash allegations he makes against Modi in the House, he is fully protected by immunity for any thing spoken in the House. Itis again his wisdom because certainly he cannot afford to get anoher bail from court as already obtained by him and his mother under the National Herald case.

    Suraj Parkash

