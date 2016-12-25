Rahul reviews J&K situation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: AICC (I) vice president Rahul Gandhi reviewed overall situation of Jammu and Kashmir with AICC (I) general secretary, Incharge Jammu and Kashmir, Ambika Soni and J&K PCC (I) president GA Mir at New Delhi today.

A handout issued by the PCC (I) said Rahul Gandhi reviewed current state of affairs and issues confronting people of Jammu and Kashmir.

GA Mir apprised the AICC (I) vice president about latest situation on various fronts and the organization affairs in the State.

He also briefed Rahul Gandhi about organizational activities of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir and role being played by the party as a vibrant opposition in the State. He raised problems of different sections of the society of J&K with the AICC (I) leader.

