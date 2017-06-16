Rahman to celebrate his musical journey with UK concert

MUMBAI: From starting his journey with composing scores for documentaries and jingles to becoming India’s only music director to win an Oscar, A R Rahman has transformed the Indian music scene.

He is now set to celebrate the 25 years of his timeless musical journey with a concert titled “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow” on July 8 at SSE Arena Wembley in London.

The music maestro will be joined onstage by singers Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Haricharan, Jonita Gandhi, Ranjit Barot amongst others.

The gig is presented by Hamsini Entertainment, UK and HueBox Entertainment, India.

“From ‘Roja’ to ‘Rockstar’, ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ and more, it has been an incredible musical journey over these last 25 years. I’ve been immensely blessed to have the love and support of my fans, music lovers, friends and well-wishers.

“It continues to inspire and motivate me. Come, join me on the 8th of July at Wembley, London! Accompanying me is an amazingly talented and energetic team of singers and musicians,” Rahman said in statement.

Besides his compositions in the Indian film industry, Rahman has worked extensively in international projects such as “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Warriors of Heaven and Earth”, “Provoked”, “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and “Couples Retreat”.

In 2011, Rahman joined super band, SuperHeavy, comprising Mick Jagger, Joss Stone, Damian Marley and Dave Stewart and collaborated with several other legendary artistes including Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Michael Jackson, Michael Bolton, MIA and Vanessa Mae. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With