PYC to launch campaign against demonetization

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: Pradesh Youth Congress (PYC) president, Pranav Shagotra today asked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to give reply to the five important questions which AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi has asked from him on demonetization.

Addressing a press conference here today, Shagotra said that common masses are facing problems due to demonetization but BJP leaders are unconcerned about ever increasing plight of the people.

He said that as per directions of Congress leadership, Youth Congress has started series of programmes to expose BJP before the masses and force the Prime Minister to give reply to the five questions asked by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that from January 4 to January 8, Youth Congress would conduct “Chourahe Pe Charcha” programme to take up this issue among the masses. He reminded that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had promised that after 50 days of demonetization, he would be ready for any discussions on any Chouraha and now Youth Congress has decided to dare BJP leadership to come forward for discussions.

PYC leader said that from January 16 to 17, Youth Congress activists would submit memorandum to BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs to clear their stand on the five questions asked by Rahul Gandhi from Prime Minister. On January 18 and 19, Youth Congress would submit memorandum to Deputy Commissioners, Collectors, and Governors of their respective states to mount pressure on BJP leadership to give reply of these questions.

Lambasting BJP for maintaining a criminal silence on questions of Rahul Gandhi, PYC chief said that on January 20 and 21, signature campaign would be started throughout the country while as state level protests would be held on January 21 to 25 in different states.

He said that a massive protest against demonetization would he held at January 28 at New Delhi.

Senior PYC members Rajvir Manhas, Pankaj Basotra, Paramjeet Singh, Balbir Singh and Chetan Wanchoo also accompanied.

