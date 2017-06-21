sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Punjab police arrest two more with links to terror module

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police today nabbed two more persons with alleged links to the terror module busted last month, which had reportedly been tasked to target “anti-Sikh” leaders in the state.

Gurpreet Singh and Simranjit Singh were arrested from their native villages of Jiwanwal (Faridkot) and Kamalpur (Moga), respectively, according to a police spokesperson.

Two .32 bore pistols, four magazines and cartridges have been recovered from their possession, he said.

Citing investigations, the spokesperson said Canada-based Gurjeet Cheema had allegedly given two pistols, along with ammunition, to Gurpreet Singh alias Peet during his visit to India earlier this year.

The latter had passed on one of the pistols to Simranjit Singh alias Nikka, for targeting of ‘anti-panthic’ (anti-Sikh) people, based in Punjab, he said. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top