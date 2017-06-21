Punjab police arrest two more with links to terror module

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police today nabbed two more persons with alleged links to the terror module busted last month, which had reportedly been tasked to target “anti-Sikh” leaders in the state.

Gurpreet Singh and Simranjit Singh were arrested from their native villages of Jiwanwal (Faridkot) and Kamalpur (Moga), respectively, according to a police spokesperson.

Two .32 bore pistols, four magazines and cartridges have been recovered from their possession, he said.

Citing investigations, the spokesperson said Canada-based Gurjeet Cheema had allegedly given two pistols, along with ammunition, to Gurpreet Singh alias Peet during his visit to India earlier this year.

The latter had passed on one of the pistols to Simranjit Singh alias Nikka, for targeting of ‘anti-panthic’ (anti-Sikh) people, based in Punjab, he said. (AGENCIES)

