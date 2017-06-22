Pulwama encounter; Restrictions imposed in 3 south Kashmir towns to foil protest

SRINAGAR: Restrictions have been imposed in three towns at south Kashmir district of Pulwama, where three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces early this morning.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions were also closed and mobile internet service has been snapped in the district, as a precautionary measure.

Officials said the District Magistrate, Pulwama today imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in main town Pulwama, Awantipora on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and Kakpora, where the encounter took place.

Security forces and state police personnel have been deployed in strength to strictly implement the restrictions in these towns. Additional security forces have been deployed on the highway, particularly at Awantipora to prevent any disruption in traffic movement. The militants, identified as Shabir Ahmad, resident of Padampora, Awantipora, apart from Majid and Shriq, residents of Kakpora, were killed in the encounter in which an Army Major was also injured.

The district authorities had also ordered suspension of class work in educational institutions, including the Government Degree College (GDC) and the Higher Secondary School (HSS) today, as tomorrow is holiday on account of Shab-e-Barat and last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The authorities also suspended mobile internet service in the district, immediately after the encounter ensued between the militants and the security forces last night.

The authorities have already suspended railway service in Kashmir valley for security reasons. (AGENCIES)

