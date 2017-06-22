sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Pulwama encounter; Restrictions imposed in 3 south Kashmir towns to foil protest

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Pulwama encounter; Restrictions imposed in 3 south Kashmir towns to foil protest

 

SRINAGAR:  Restrictions have been imposed in three towns at south Kashmir district of Pulwama, where three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces early this morning.

    Meanwhile, the educational institutions were also closed and mobile internet service has been snapped in the district, as a precautionary measure.

    Officials said the District Magistrate, Pulwama today imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in main town Pulwama, Awantipora on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and Kakpora, where the encounter took place.

  Security forces and state police personnel have been deployed in strength to strictly implement the restrictions in these towns. Additional security forces have been deployed on the highway, particularly at Awantipora to prevent any disruption in traffic movement. The militants, identified as  Shabir Ahmad, resident of Padampora, Awantipora, apart from Majid and Shriq, residents of Kakpora, were killed in the encounter in which an Army Major was also injured.

 The district authorities had also ordered suspension of class work in educational institutions, including the Government Degree College (GDC) and the Higher Secondary School (HSS) today, as tomorrow is holiday on account of Shab-e-Barat and last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

 The authorities also suspended mobile internet service in the district, immediately after the encounter ensued between the militants and the security forces last night.

 The authorities have already suspended railway service in Kashmir valley for security reasons. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top