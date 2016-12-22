Priyanka’s success a dream that became reality: Madhu Chopra

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra has made it big for herself internationally and the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra says her success is like a beautiful dream that came true.

Madhu, who has closely observed Priyanka’s journey to stardom, credits hardwork and dedication for the success the 34-year-old star has achieved.

“No one can imagine how proud I feel. Her success is like a beautiful dream which is now a reality. It is her sheer hardwork. She is an energetic bunny who is never exhausted. She is always ready to go out and work and complete her commitments,” Madhu said.

The actress’ mother believes Priyanka has the focus to excel in whatever she does.

“As a personality she is very determined. She has always been that way. If not an actor and something else, she would still have been equally focused. She is tough, hardworking and dedicated.”

Madhu, however, misses spending time with Priyanka, who is busy with her projects in the west including her TV show “Quantico”.

“I am not able to spend time with her but I am happy. I miss her but I am happy with her success. Whenever she is homesick, she sends me ticket and asks me to come and for a week I go there (LA).”

Priyanka is currently in India and will be overseeing the projects to be made under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

And even though the “Bajirao Mastani” star is spending most of her time in Hollywood, her mother says she greenlights all the projects after reading the script.

“I am only the surrogate mom for the production house. It is Priyanka who has been doing it all. She has the remote control. Everyday she takes the update and gives feedback about what should be done. I am the one who is backing.

“It is Priyanka’s baby completely. She greenlights all the projects, she reads the scripts, she decides on casting, she selects locations. She works on it all on her own.”

The first project under the banner was Marathi film “Ventilator” and now the mother-daughter duo is gearing up for the release of their second film “Sarvann”.

“Sarvann is a young story with a debutant director. It is a young enthusiastic team. We are really excited about the release and hope people will like it,” says Madhu.

The Punjabi film directed by Karaan Guliani stars Amrinder Gill in the lead role. (AGENCIES)

