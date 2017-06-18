Priya announces Degree College, 2 Eco huts for Mongri

UDHAMPUR: Minister of State for Education and Tourism Priya Sethi today announced a Degree college and two eco huts for Mongri.

The Minister made these announcements after inaugurating two day Gouri Mitti mela along with Minister of State for Finance and Planning, Ajay Nanda.

The Ministers also paid obeisance at Kalika Mata Mandir at Mongri and prayed for peace and prosperity of the state.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Niraj Kumar, CMO Dr. K.C Dogra, CEO J.R Bhardwaj, A.D Tourism Katra Umesh Shan, AD Floriculture Pawan Kumar, Tehsildar Mongri Amit Kumar besides other district officers were present on the occasion.

Reiterating the commitment of the government to provide quality education and better avenues to the students, Priya said that a new college in the area shall particularly facilitate the female students to a greater extent.

Emphasizing on preserving rich culture and tradition of the area, she stressed on the need for the promotion of the mela adding that it helps to make future generation aware of old traditions. She further directed the Chief Education Officer to organize cultural programmes based on folk songs and folk dances at school level and said that Culture clubs would be established in the area for preserving its rich culture and traditions.

Appreciating the scenic beauty of the area, she said that all possible efforts would be made to bring this area on the tourism map besides exploring its wide scope of trekking.

She asked the Deputy Commissioner to identify suitable land immediately for constructing eco huts.

Speaking on the occasion, Nanda directed BDO Mongri to get the land at the mela site leveled and also asked to take up construction of toilet complex at the venue of the event. He further asked AD Tourism to send a proposal for establishing a Guest house near the mela site.

He said that the area has vast tourism potential which will be optimally tapped in due course of time.

