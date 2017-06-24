Private schools should reach out to far flung areas: Altaf Bukhari

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
SRINAGAR: Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, today called on the private schools to extend their reach to far flung areas of the State where there are less or no schools to cater to the children.

“Private schools have covered larger part of urban education and now they should reach out to the far flung areas to cater to the educational needs and supplement government efforts,” Bukhari said.

He made these remarks during felicitation function of Husn-e-Naat competition, the first inter school state level symposium and Naat competition organized by Private Schools’ Association, J&K, where Bukhari was Chief Guest. Secretary Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah was also present on the occasion.

The Minister felicitated and distributed prizes and mementos among the student who achieved positions in Symposium and Naat competition. Bukhari congratulated the Private Schools’ Association for organizing the competition and announced additional Rs 5000 each to the position holders.

Bukhari said, “through these competitions, the student gets a chance to showcase their talent and thus their confidence is boosted.”

On the occasion, Bukhari said private schools are providing good services with regards to education and government treats them as its partners rather than competitors.

At the same time, he also raised the question about the need of students to attend coaching centers when they are paying heavy fee in private schools.

“I time and again ask the private schools to look into the matter as why their students need to attend coaching schools. Doesn’t private schools have good faculty? Where lies the problem?” Bukhari asked Private schools.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the government is committed to address all the problems in the education, be it with private education system or in government institutions.

