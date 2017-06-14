Presidential election: Six persons file nomination papers

NEW DELHI: The process of filing nominations for the presidential poll began today with six persons filing papers for the July 17 election.

The nomination process would continue till June 28. The notification for the election was issued by the Election Commission (EC) today.

All the nominations filed today are set to be rejected as none has the mandatory support of 100 electors — 50 proposers and as many seconders.

K Padmarajan from Tamil Nadu, Anand Singh Kushwaha from Madhya Pradesh, A Bala Raj from Telangana, a couple Saira Bano Mohammed Patel and Mohammed Patel Abdul Hamid from Mumbai, and Kondekar Vijayprakash from Pune filed the nomination papers.

At least four of the candidates have not deposited Rs 15,000 of security money. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With