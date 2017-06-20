sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Pre-Monsoon rains bring big relief for Jammuites

Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, June 19:  As predicted by the  Metrological Department that Monsoon is advance by about one week this time in the northern region, the pre-monsoon shower  today brought big relief from the scorching heat conditions for the people of Jammu and its plain areas.
The Pre-Monsoon rain in the morning brought big relief from the hot weather conditions in plain areas of Jammu region, as a sharp fall was witnessed in the day temperature today. Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degree Celsius  and minimum 21.7 degree C today. The minimum  temperature in Jammu on Sunday was 27.0 degree Celsius.
A Met spokesman said that the department has already predicted advance arrival of Monsoon this time and it has also been mentioned that Monsoon will be around one week in advance this time. During this season, a good rain has been predicted. Even for the coming one week, there is forecast of downpour in many parts of  Jammu region.
Dr Mahender Singh, senior Scientist  and Incharge  Agrometrology  department  of SKUAST Jammu when contacted disclosed that it was Pre-Monsoon rain in Jammu today. Dr Singh said  since the Monsoon is  arriving in advance in the region, this heavy rain can be termed as pre-monsoon.
He disclosed that with today’s rain, a sharp fall of nearly 6 -7 degree Celsius  has been witnessed during this afternoon in Jammu. Around 33 Degree C temperature was recorded in Jammu in the evening.  Tomorrow also, a good rain has been predicted in many parts of the region and thereafter the climate will remain almost clear for the next 4-5 days.
The SKUAST Scientists further disclosed that  Monsoon is expected to enter J&K around June 28, 2017 and this time good rain has been predicted.  He said with today’s rain, a big relief was felt by the people in the winter capital. The humidity may rise but people will definitely get rid of  scorching heat.
Replying to a question, Dr Singh said farmers specially from Kandi belt of Jammu, Samba and Kathua should go ahead for  sowing maize crop and they will get at least one week time for good germination of the seed during a little dry spell after rain.  The farmers of Jammu region should also gear up for sowing paddy with the beginning of pre-monsoon in the region, Dr Mehender maintained.
Meanwhile,  winter capital city recorded a  maximum temperature of 33.1 degree Celsius while on Sunday it was 37.2 degree C. The minimum  temperature in Jammu was 21 degree C today. Bhaderwah town recorded a maximum temperature  of 27.0 Degree C and minimum 17.5 Deg C; Katra town maximum 27.2 degree C and minimum 24 degree C; Batote maximum 24.7 degree C and minimum 21.1 degree C temperature today.
Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degree C and minimum 16.8 Degree C; Leh maximum 27.5 degree C and minimum 9.2 degree C; Kargil  town maximum 25.8 degree C and minimum 11.4 degree C; famous tourist resort of Gulmarg maximum 21.2 degree C and minimum 11.6 degree C and Pahalgam maximum 23.7 degree C and minimum 11.5 degree C temperature today.

