Pre-Monsoon rains bring big relief for Jammuites

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, June 19: As predicted by the Metrological Department that Monsoon is advance by about one week this time in the northern region, the pre-monsoon shower today brought big relief from the scorching heat conditions for the people of Jammu and its plain areas.

The Pre-Monsoon rain in the morning brought big relief from the hot weather conditions in plain areas of Jammu region, as a sharp fall was witnessed in the day temperature today. Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degree Celsius and minimum 21.7 degree C today. The minimum temperature in Jammu on Sunday was 27.0 degree Celsius.

A Met spokesman said that the department has already predicted advance arrival of Monsoon this time and it has also been mentioned that Monsoon will be around one week in advance this time. During this season, a good rain has been predicted. Even for the coming one week, there is forecast of downpour in many parts of Jammu region.

Dr Mahender Singh, senior Scientist and Incharge Agrometrology department of SKUAST Jammu when contacted disclosed that it was Pre-Monsoon rain in Jammu today. Dr Singh said since the Monsoon is arriving in advance in the region, this heavy rain can be termed as pre-monsoon.

He disclosed that with today’s rain, a sharp fall of nearly 6 -7 degree Celsius has been witnessed during this afternoon in Jammu. Around 33 Degree C temperature was recorded in Jammu in the evening. Tomorrow also, a good rain has been predicted in many parts of the region and thereafter the climate will remain almost clear for the next 4-5 days.

The SKUAST Scientists further disclosed that Monsoon is expected to enter J&K around June 28, 2017 and this time good rain has been predicted. He said with today’s rain, a big relief was felt by the people in the winter capital. The humidity may rise but people will definitely get rid of scorching heat.

Replying to a question, Dr Singh said farmers specially from Kandi belt of Jammu, Samba and Kathua should go ahead for sowing maize crop and they will get at least one week time for good germination of the seed during a little dry spell after rain. The farmers of Jammu region should also gear up for sowing paddy with the beginning of pre-monsoon in the region, Dr Mehender maintained.

Meanwhile, winter capital city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degree Celsius while on Sunday it was 37.2 degree C. The minimum temperature in Jammu was 21 degree C today. Bhaderwah town recorded a maximum temperature of 27.0 Degree C and minimum 17.5 Deg C; Katra town maximum 27.2 degree C and minimum 24 degree C; Batote maximum 24.7 degree C and minimum 21.1 degree C temperature today.

Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degree C and minimum 16.8 Degree C; Leh maximum 27.5 degree C and minimum 9.2 degree C; Kargil town maximum 25.8 degree C and minimum 11.4 degree C; famous tourist resort of Gulmarg maximum 21.2 degree C and minimum 11.6 degree C and Pahalgam maximum 23.7 degree C and minimum 11.5 degree C temperature today.

