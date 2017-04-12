Power shut down

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Arp 11: In order to carry out various development works by M/s IRCON International Ltd under R-APDRP scheme, the power supply to Shastri Nagar and adjoining areas, Channi Himmat and adjoining areas, Sainik Colony and adjoining areas fed from 11 KV N-2, N-8, CH-2, CH-4 and SC-2 feeders will remain affected on April 12 from 10 am to 02 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Birpur Complex, Kanhal, Seora and adjoining area fed from BB-I Grid to Birpur Complex 33 KV line will remain affected on April 12 from 09 am to 01 pm.

