Posts of SDM Billawar, Basohli upgraded as Addl DCs

JAMMU, June 15: Following Chief Minister’s announcement, the State Government today issued formal order for upgradation of the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Basohli and Billawar as Additional Deputy Comm-issioners.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the upgradation of the posts of SDM Basohli and SDM Billawar as Additional Deputy Comm-issioner Basohli and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Billa-war,”says an official order, issued today by the General Administration Department.

The order further says that the present incumbents, holding these posts (SDMs) shall hold the post of ADC Basohli and ADC Billawar till a regular arrangement is made.

The issuance of formal order has put to rest the controversy, which had erupted following the Chief Minister’s announcement, during recent visit to Basohli, that a post of Additional DC (2nd) Kathua would be established to cater to the needs of the people of Billawar and Basohli as the designated official shall have sittings at both the places for three days each in a week.

Reacting sharply to the CM’s announcement, some Congress and other party leaders from Billwar were criticizing the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, who is presently representing Billawar Assembly constituency, for his alleged failure to effectively project Billawar, which deserves to be treated as a district.

On the other hand, the Deputy CM had appealed people of Billawar and Basohli constituencies not to fall prey to the false and twisted propaganda of opposition parties.

Dr Nirmal Singh had sought to clarify that the initiative in this regard was aimed at taking the local administration nearer to the people and it should not be politicized by any means, rather it should be treated as a step towards providing convenience to a large population living in far flung and remote areas of Billawar.

The issuance of formal order has vindicated Deputy Chief Minister’s stand and his assurance on the issue.

