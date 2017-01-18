Police rescues 80 people from snow-bound area in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The State police rescued 80 people, including 33 children, from snow-bound south Kashmir district of Kulgam, a police spokesman said here tonight.

He said in view of the heavy snowfall and apprehension of snow avalanche in Waltengoo Nad area of Kund Devsar, Senior Superintencent of Police (SSP) Kulgam constituted rescue teams and under the supervision of SDPO and SHO Qazigund.

The teams rushed to the spot and after clearing the snow on about 15 kms of road from Qazigund to Waltengoo. During the rescue operation more than 80 people, including 33 children, were rescued after strenuous efforts. They were evacuated to Government Middle School Naubugh and arrangements for their stay, meals, bedding and heating were made by district administration. Moreover, two children– Riyaz Ahmad, son of Abdul Rashid Deedad and Naseema, daughter of Abdul Rashid Deedad, resident of Waltengoo Nad– who were suffering from hepatitis have been shifted to hospital for treatment. (AGENCIES)

