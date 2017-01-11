Breaking News:

Police recovers 26 Kg poppy straw, 2 accused held

Posted on 11/01/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
UDHAMPUR, Jan 10: Police today arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 26 kg poppy straw, which was being smuggler in a vehicle.
As a part of continuous drive against the drug menace, Sub Inspector Khyati Maan Khajuria, Incharge PP Roun Domail, laid a naka at Dhar Road Udhampur and intercepted a Tata Mobile vehicle, bearing registration number JKO3C-1230, which was on way from Srinagar to Jammu.
During thorough checking of the vehicle, approximately 26 Kg poppy straw (Bhukki) was recovered. Police seized the poppy straw and arrested driver of the vehicle along with his accomplice, identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir of Sadora Anantnag and Bilal Ahmed Bhat of Malpura Anantnag.
An FIR under relevant section has been registered in this connection.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in jammu news, State2. Bookmark the permalink.

More Related News

Markets

NASDAQ5551.82  chart+20.00
S&P 5002268.90  chart+0.00
INFY14.78  chart-0.18
GCG12.CMXN/A  chartN/A
^NSEBANKN/A  chartN/A
VMW81.48  chart+0.93
INTC36.54  chart-0.07

Weekly Special

Scroll to Top