Police recovers 26 Kg poppy straw, 2 accused held

UDHAMPUR, Jan 10: Police today arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 26 kg poppy straw, which was being smuggler in a vehicle.

As a part of continuous drive against the drug menace, Sub Inspector Khyati Maan Khajuria, Incharge PP Roun Domail, laid a naka at Dhar Road Udhampur and intercepted a Tata Mobile vehicle, bearing registration number JKO3C-1230, which was on way from Srinagar to Jammu.

During thorough checking of the vehicle, approximately 26 Kg poppy straw (Bhukki) was recovered. Police seized the poppy straw and arrested driver of the vehicle along with his accomplice, identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir of Sadora Anantnag and Bilal Ahmed Bhat of Malpura Anantnag.

An FIR under relevant section has been registered in this connection.

