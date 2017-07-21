PoJK displaced persons stage demonstration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The displaced persons from Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir today held demonstration, demanding disbursement of relief amount announced by the Prime Minister last year.

Demanding justice for all type of displaced persons from PoJK and other categories, the activists of J&K PoJK DPs Front 1947, 1965, 1971 organised a protest rally at Exhibition Ground near Press Club, here today.

The members of displaced families under the leadership of Rachhpal Singh Chib assembled near Press Club and held protest demonstration. They demanded that process of distribution of Rs 2000 crore package announced by Prime Minister be started without any more delay. They claimed that this amount can not be treated as full and final package and moreover, many other components of the package even recommended by the Joint Parliamentary Committee have been ignored.

The displaced persons including large number of women activists under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir PoJK DPs Front-1947, 65 & 71 held their programme as also part of awareness rally. They held protest against the PRO for his allegedly negative role in previous package and ignoring many deserving families. They alleged that there are no facilities like sitting arrangements, drinking water fans, toilet for men and women or a waiting hall for the visitors (DPs).

They were carrying banners and placards in their hands, depicting their demands. After holding protest demonstration there for some time, they dispersed.

The agitating DPs lauded Modi for announcing Rs 2000 crore financial package but claimed that it was incomplete as other issues with regard to political, social, education and reservation etc for their wards were set aside and not included in the package. There is no clarity in PM’s package and all type of displaced persons were still confused over it. They also alleged that this disbursement of amount is going to be another big fraud with the DPs. They also demanded that all the components of the package be included in it. They alleged that confusion has been created and many cases have been kept pending for want of documents. Delaying tactics are being adopted by the officers and staff concerned.

