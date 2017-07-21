sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

PoJK displaced persons stage demonstration

Posted on 21/07/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent

PoJK displaced persons protesting near Press Club in Jammu on Thursday. —Excelsior/ Rakesh

PoJK displaced persons protesting near Press Club in Jammu on Thursday. —Excelsior/ Rakesh

JAMMU, July 20: The displaced persons from Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir today held demonstration, demanding disbursement of relief amount announced by the Prime Minister last year.
Demanding justice for all type of displaced persons from PoJK and other categories, the activists of J&K PoJK DPs Front 1947, 1965, 1971 organised a protest rally at Exhibition Ground near Press Club, here today.
The members of displaced families under the leadership of Rachhpal Singh Chib assembled near Press Club and held protest demonstration. They demanded that process of distribution of Rs 2000 crore package announced by Prime Minister be started without any more delay. They claimed that this amount can not be treated as full and final package and moreover, many other components of the package even recommended by the Joint Parliamentary Committee have been ignored.
The displaced persons including large number of women activists under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir PoJK DPs Front-1947, 65 & 71 held their programme as also part of awareness rally. They held protest against the PRO for his allegedly negative role in previous package and ignoring many deserving families. They alleged that there are no facilities like sitting arrangements, drinking water fans, toilet for men and women or a waiting hall for the visitors (DPs).
They were carrying banners and placards in their hands, depicting their demands. After holding protest demonstration there for some time, they dispersed.
The agitating DPs lauded Modi for announcing Rs 2000 crore financial package but claimed that it was incomplete as other issues with regard to political, social, education and reservation etc for their wards were set aside and not included in the package. There is no clarity in PM’s package and all type of displaced persons were still confused over it. They also alleged that this disbursement of amount is going to be another big fraud with the DPs. They also demanded that all the components of the package be included in it. They alleged that confusion has been created and many cases have been kept pending for want of documents. Delaying tactics are being adopted by the officers and staff concerned.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in State2. Bookmark the permalink.
  • dayasagar

    The one time settlement @Rs.5.5 Lakh per family of 1947 times is totally unfair and unrealistic. The POJK DPs of 1947 are the first victims of Pakistani aggression and have been in a way not only neglected but discriminated . So surprisingly 5300 POJK DP families who as per government records are from POJK but are staying in Punjab or Delhi or in an Indian State other than J&K have been denied even ‘this’ amount of Rs.5.5 Lakh
    May be 25 to 30% of the total population of J&K is today living in distress, neglect, frequent dislocations and in uncertainties in their own county. But agony of majority of them ( who belong to areas outside Kashmir Valley ) has, if not been overlooked, been atleast left un-cared for. Some vital realities were brought to the notice of the men in ‘chairs’ even in 2013 when work on some proposals to address the demands of POJK DPs 1947 were being worked at local government level.
    No doubt Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir , a Princely State of British Empire (British Indian Empire), as it existed in August 1947 have been drawing the attention of all those who are concerned for the affairs of India but it is not only since 1990 (after migration from Kashmir Valley) that J&K State and her people have been the victim of circumstances, it has been right since 1947.
    The agony started with the 1947 Partition of India and then it was due to Pakistan sponsored so called tribal attack in October 1947 on J&K. The onslaught still continued thereafter in the form of disturbances along the international borders (IB) as well as Line of Control (LOC) followed by 1965 and 1971 Indo- Pak wars. And then followed open onslaught in 1989 by militants / separatists under the influence of the separatist ideologies and migration took place from Kashmir Valley ( more than 95 % of the Kashmir Valley migrants comprised of local Hindu of J&K ).The far flung areas of Jammu Region adjoining Kashmir Valley were also simultaneously ( 1990) affected by militancy but it was only the migration from Kashmir Valley that had been made to draw more of attention and care.
    Almost all the Hindu population was displaced from Pakistan Occupied Areas ( Mirpur, Kotli, Deva Batala, Bhimbar, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, etc) of Jammu & Kashmir State in 1947 Sept -Oct / November onwards due to Pakistan aided / sponsored/ tribal attacks. There was hardly any displaced family that had not lost a family member during the onslaught. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the then Prime Minister of J&K in 1950 named the uprooted local people of J&K as Displaced Persons vide order No. 1476-C of 1950 dated 16.12.1950 while those who had left Jammu & Kashmir and gone to Pakistan ( West Punjab) on their own were termed as migrants. This clearly shows the graveness of the conditions under which these people had to leave POJK.
    But the neglect of these families could be well assessed from the fact that so far neither Government of India nor Government of J&K has initiated any process even for their regular registration and for their number count what to talk of providing logical socio- economic support . Secretary to J&K Government ( Rehabilitation -1974 Department ), Jammu in response to views sought vide communication No. RS5 (18)/78-Com. II dated 27 July, 1979 by a Rajay Sabha Committee on Petitions ( Persons uprooted from Pak occupied areas of J&K State ) had Vide letter No. RAHAB-9/II/79 dated 27.11.79 summarised that (a) a large number of DPs went out side J&K State and out of those who remained within the State a large number joined the Camps when those were established (b) there was no agency to register these refugees immediately on their entry into the State (c) there was no formal; registration of these DPs and the only considered registration is declaration forms filed in response to notice( by GOI) inviting applications ( only from those families who had moved out from POJK areas during Sept 1947 – Dec 1950 , those whose income was less than Rs.300 /pm and those whose head of family too had moved out along with family) for ex gratia grant (1960). The number of total applications received was 31696. So strangely inspite of all this as per note furnished by Ministry of Supply and Rehabilitation (Department of Rehabilitation) GOI in 1978 to a Rajya Sabha Committee on petitions ( as made by Late Bachchan Singh Panchi on behalf of Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee ) it was conveyed that as a result of Partition of the country followed by subsequent Pakistani aggression about 31600 (about 135000 persons) families had left their homes from Pak occupied areas of J&K. Where as no public notice has been issued for registration on all India basis.
    These people have not been even given any claims for their properties left behind. These people belong to the Category of Permanent Residents of J&K as per Section-6 of J&K Constitution. As per unofficial estimates may be about 45000 to 50000 families had to run for their lives in 1947, some found shelter in Jammu Province / Ladakh region of J&K and a large number also went to other Indian States.
    Many of them were not able to carry even their personal documents with them and had remained occupied with horrific memories for atleast about 3 decades before they could even think of making some demands and providing future socio- economic security to their families who have been all these denied even claims of their properties, left behind, by GOI suggesting that the POJK areas will be got vacated and POJK DPs will be honorably return to Mirpur, Muzafarrabad and like areas. But it has never happened even after Indian Parliament passed a resolution on 22nd Feb 1994 for getting the POJK areas vacated from ‘Pakistan’. Instead it was in 1972 that some more area in J&K had been handed over to Pakistan ( Chamb).
    Due to continued uncertainty education of POJK DPs 1947 suffered, they fell back in employment / trade/ higher education. No special / regular support for trade / education/ employment has been provided to these ‘Permanent Resident’ /State Subjects of J&K all these years. They are told by GOI in case property claims are paid, India can lose claim on POJK areas. For property and material that would cost Rs.1000 in 1947 the compensation would be atleast Rs10 Lac . Imagine in case some had kept Rs.1000 in bank in 1947 , how much the amount would have become after say 67 years ? Going by doubling the amount every 6 years it would have doubled 11 times ie. Rs. 20,48,000 And going by doubling even every 7 years it would have doubled atleast 10 times i.e Rs.10,24,000 . While deciding the claims / compensations for them GOI / State Government must give due and sympathetic consideration to the facts that (i) These families had to run for life leaving their assets behind not as a result of partition of British India but as a result of the in direct aggression by Pakistan ( often named by some as Tribal attack aided and abetted by Pakistan ) on the Indian State of J&K that had formally acceded to India on 26th October 1947 (ii) A large majority of these families had no cash with them when they landed in safe zones (what ever cash they had, it was left behind in deserted homes or the bank accounts there or with the debtors ) (iii) A large majority was of small businessmen, non government employees, agriculturists and labour class and hence had no any available backup on reaching ‘this side’ worth honorable bread earning even for minimum survival, education of their children, starting some trade or even for presenting and contesting their cases before the Governments. They had no respectable shelter nor had capacity to build or buy such shelter for about 2 decades (iv) Most of the families lost one or more of their member / kin while fleeing for life. Even the head of family of many families was killed by the invaders / rioters and imagine the fate of the orphans left behind and (v) Imagine the extent of pennilessness, agony and helplessness of the DPs in early days in the ‘fact’ that some parents even got the age of their 3 year infant entered as 6 years or more just to get Rs. 10 /pm as ration money per head. Even this very meager financial support by government for survival ( maximum Rs.50 per month) was only provided for some time in the initial days to POJK DPS and had been discontinued thereafter what to talk of increasing the scale (vi) No any special support was given to these people establishing trade, securing employment and acquiring formal and professional education. Many of them had to hence take to menial employment even for bare survival and seek / beg support from their fiends / relations. They had been forced by circumstances to physical, social and mental torture and (vii) What ,ever ex Gratia amount was under the policy of GOI policy sanctioned in 1960 the same was also in a way taken back from the POJK DPs as cost of the small pieces of land / one room dwellings / plots / cash aid provided by Government to them. Even that ex gratia families ( only some families were given ex gratia equivalent of Rs.3500 per family) of Displaced Persons From Pakistan Occupied areas of India State of J&K could not use for establishing some trade/ shop / buying day to day utilities/ education of their children.
    How long POJK Displaced persons can wait. Three generations have suffered. May be at today’s scales atleast on average Rs.50 Lac/ family will have to be paid as adhoc grant in aid for properties lost and another around Rs.25 Lac to compensate for delayed payments / attention. The first recommendations made by Joint Rehabilitation Board headed by Major General Tara Singh Bal having on it as members of State Government Authorities for land measuring 12 acres Abi/ 18 acres Khushkee could be one of the indicators for the purpose.
    Going by a likely number of 45000 families ( although no regular registration has been got done by State or central Government ) in 1961, the number of such displaced persons may be in 2013 atleast around 6 to 7 Lac souls or equivalent to over 110000 families. ( 45000×5*1.25*1.25 = 70312 familiesx5 = 351562 soul in 1981. And going by 1981and 2011 census figure ratio the population could be taken in 2011 as atleast 1.54 x70312 families x5 = 108280 x5 =542533 say 6 Lac).
    Many of them including some from amongst those who went to other Indian states did not get their Permanent Resident Certificates made since they had left all their property / other state subject documents back in POJK while fleeing for life. Hence some of them inspite of being subjects of the then Princely State of J&K are not able to get JK Government Jobs, buy property in J&K and even admission in State Government run professional colleges. So, in case the registration process is started now, may be due to delay in registration or their having fled for life in 1947, the needed documents may not be available with some DPs. Government will have to find alternatives including getting their particulars from POJK. The oldest organisation of these people ( J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee ) has submitted a memorandum Prime Minister of India through Divisional Commissioner Jammu on 25 June 2013 where in among other things it has been demanded that the areas of J&K in PJOK should be specifically mentioned as within the jurisdictions of Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir so that POK DPs who have to obtain Permanent Resident Certificate / PRC ( including those who may have lost during turmoil/ their elders may have gone for bread earning out side J&K ) can apply to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir or Jammu. Among other things keeping in view the delayed economic rehabilitation, delayed grants, delayed compensation and horror under which POK DPs had remained from 1947 to 1960 ( rather till 2013 ), special concessions be given to POJK DP families in education, employment and trade finance for atleast 10 years now onwards.
    A Joint Rehabilitation Board headed by the then Major General Tara Singh Bal having on it as members of State Government Authorities had recommended land measuring 12 acres Abi/ 18 acres Khushkee for the DPs but even that was not given to the affected agriculturalist families. But even the lands at reduced scale ( 2-3 Acres Abi / Irrigated and 4-6 Acre Khushki / un irrigated ) have not been given to all. It is unfair on the part of government to pay the Cash Compensation for land deficiency not at the present market rate but @ meager amount of Rs. 25000 per Kanal (as was decided in 2008 ) with max limit like Rs.1.5 Lac. The deficiencies may have to be fulfilled keeping in view the first proposals of Joint Rehabilitation Board headed by the then Major General Tara Singh Bal had recommending land measuring 12 acres Abi/ 18 acres Khushkee.
    Similarly the decision taken in 2008 to pay Rs.2 Lac to those who were not given plots in urban areas is very illogical. The amount need be increased to cover the cost of lands in urban areas & construction of residential house at 2013 prices.
    So, GOI must immediately issue a notification to register them and their property claims. Rather even a POJK DPs Welfare Commission should have been appointed by this time to do all data base exercises and to atleast workout immediate adhoc compensations.
    Daya Sagar Sr columnist and a social activist .

Scroll to Top