Posted on 26/03/2017
PM speaks about ‘mental depression’; urges family members to help victims of problem

New Delhi, Mar 26  : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke about mental depression and said suppression of depression is not good. In his monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Mr Modi maintained that depression can be overcome.
He said family members and others  can play a role in helping those suffering from depression overcome it.  The reference to mental depression owes its significance as Lok Sabha on Friday, March 24, took up the discussion on Mental Healthcare Bill.
The draft legislation was passed by the Rajya Sabha last year in August. Among other things, the new bill seeks to make the manner of treatment for mental illness a patient centric phenomenon and also takes suicide out of the provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
For those suffering from depression, the Prime Minister said, “suppression of depression is not good. If depressed share your feelings with others.”
For the relatives and family members of such patients, he said there is need to keep an eye on those individuals, who suddenly start seeking isolation or stay away from family lunch or avoid interacting with the near and dear ones.
“These are first signs of depression”. “We should change this and encourage them to speak and share their burden,” Prime Minister said. In his radio broadcast, first since the massive victory in UP elections, Prime Minister, however avoided dwelling with any major political issue. Mr Modi, however, claimed that the people have “rejected” corruption and black money and it is in this context they have extended support to the movement towards digital transactions in the country.
He also said wastage of food is an unfortunate phenomenon both in private or in public places. On the cleanliness drive, Swach Mission, Prime Minister said it is a “positive sign” that more and more people are getting angry as far as dirt is concerned.  (AGENCIES)

  • Raju Viraktamath

    this govt is 3 years old and we elected with lot of hopes but i feel disappointed neither my home loan EMI is down not the tax structure. business is also down . govt job holders and babus continue to enjoy all the benefits.This govt has done nothing to pvt job holders. We are leaving in stress and despair.

