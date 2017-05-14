sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
PM should dissolve LS, hold polls simultaneously with state elections: Lalu

Posted on 14/05/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
PM should dissolve LS, hold polls simultaneously with state elections: Lalu

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad today took a jibe at the BJP-led Central Government saying it should dissolve the current Lok Sabha and hold parliamentary polls simultaneously with the Assembly elections due this year.

“The BJP had backed the Niti Aayog’s suggestion of holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously to ensure political stability. Now, the Narendra Modi Government should pay heed to it, call for dissolution of the current Lok Sabha and go for fresh polls simultaneously with the Assembly elections due this year,” he said at a press conference here.

“You (Modi) will get to know about your strength and popularity,” added Prasad.

The RJD chief had called the press meet to make his observations on the Modi Government’s performance in the last three years public. (AGENCIES)

  • Sunil Sharma

    BJP/Rss/VHP are poor LOOSER not ONLY in Bihar, DELHI, GOA, Manipur( FRAUD IN GOA and MANIPUR MLA were purchased @25 crores per MLA) , Kerala, WB. TN.

    BOOT bjp out of BIHAR. Nitish Kumar is doing a great job. BJP trying to destabilize Nitish GOOD GOVT. The bjp have tried it in TN recently.BUT FAILED.

    Why is bjp goons throwing stones at the Public JUST TO PROVE THE LOCAL TO FIGHT BACK.
    Jai Bharatma

