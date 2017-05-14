PM should dissolve LS, hold polls simultaneously with state elections: Lalu

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad today took a jibe at the BJP-led Central Government saying it should dissolve the current Lok Sabha and hold parliamentary polls simultaneously with the Assembly elections due this year.

“The BJP had backed the Niti Aayog’s suggestion of holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously to ensure political stability. Now, the Narendra Modi Government should pay heed to it, call for dissolution of the current Lok Sabha and go for fresh polls simultaneously with the Assembly elections due this year,” he said at a press conference here.

“You (Modi) will get to know about your strength and popularity,” added Prasad.

The RJD chief had called the press meet to make his observations on the Modi Government’s performance in the last three years public. (AGENCIES)

