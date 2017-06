NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Jan Sangh Founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi.

”Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. His exceptional contribution to India can never be forgotten,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr Mookerjee was a politician, barrister and academician, who founded the right wing nationalist Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. (AGENCIES)

