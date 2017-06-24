sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

PM Modi hold talks with Portuguese counterpart

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
PM Modi hold talks with Portuguese counterpart

LISBON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa and discussed ways to further intensify bilateral relations.

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his three- nation tour, said his brief visit will further strengthen relations between India and Portugal.

“Advancing bilateral engagements. PM @narendramodi & PM @antoniocostapm discuss ways to further intensify bilateral relations,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with some photographs.

The two sides are expected to sign some agreements.

Departing from protocol, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva received Prime Minister Modi at the airport earlier in the day.

Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Portugal on a bilateral trip, Baglay said. (AGENCIES)

 

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top