PM Modi hold talks with Portuguese counterpart

LISBON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa and discussed ways to further intensify bilateral relations.

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his three- nation tour, said his brief visit will further strengthen relations between India and Portugal.

“Advancing bilateral engagements. PM @narendramodi & PM @antoniocostapm discuss ways to further intensify bilateral relations,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with some photographs.

The two sides are expected to sign some agreements.

Departing from protocol, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva received Prime Minister Modi at the airport earlier in the day.

Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Portugal on a bilateral trip, Baglay said. (AGENCIES)

