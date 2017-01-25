PM asks 18-year-olds to register as voters

NEW DELHI : On the National Voters’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as “elections are celebrations of democracy”.

“Wishing you all on National Voters Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy,” he tweeted.

“Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy,” he added.

In remarks assuming significance in view of upcoming assembly polls in 5 states, the Prime Minister said, “I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise & call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18.” (agencies)

