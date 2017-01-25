Breaking News:

PM asks 18-year-olds to register as voters

Posted on 25/01/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
PM asks 18-year-olds to register as voters

NEW DELHI : On the National Voters’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged all those who turn 18 to register as a voter and exercise their franchise as “elections are celebrations of democracy”.
“Wishing you all on National Voters Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy,” he tweeted.
“Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy,” he added.
In remarks assuming significance in view of upcoming assembly polls in 5 states, the Prime Minister said, “I urge every eligible voter to exercise his or her franchise & call upon my young friends to register as voters when they turn 18.” (agencies)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.

More Related News

Markets

NASDAQ5600.96  chart+48.01
S&P 5002280.07  chart+14.87
INFY14.12  chart+0.03
GCG12.CMXN/A  chartN/A
^NSEBANKN/A  chartN/A
PFE31.15  chart-0.31
MSFT63.52  chart+0.56

Weekly Special

Scroll to Top