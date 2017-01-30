Plea to postal circle authorities

Sir,

JK Post had published a recruitment notification for the direct recruitment of MTS and Postmen in July-August 2013 and conducted its exam too late near about after three years i.e in April 2016. It was mentioned in the notification that the result will be declared after five days. But after nine months since April 2016, the department published a notification in “Kashmir Monitor” and “Daily Excelsior” on 21st of January 2017 that the whole examination process of April 2016 stands cancelled. But when we contacted them via phone, they sometimes say that the whole recruitment notification has been cancelled and sometimes only the examination process has been cancelled. Whatever it may be, JK Post has done injustice to all those candidates who had participated in the said exam.

Yours etc….

Mehak Manzoor

on e-mail

