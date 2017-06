Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 16: A young pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh, died here today due to cardiac arrest while on way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The deceased, identified as Anand Kumar (46), son of Ranjeet Singh of Indra Nagar C-Block Choraha Lucknow UP, suddenly became unconscious near Gouri Bhawan while on his way from Bhawan to Bhairo Temple. He was immediately shifted to dispensary Bhawan where doctors declared him as brought dead.

