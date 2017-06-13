sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
PHE dailywagers stage protests, seek regularization

Posted on 13/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 12: Hundreds of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department dailywagers today staged massive protests in favour of their regularization demand and tried to march towards Civil Secretariat here but were prevented by police.
The PHE dailywagers assembled here at their main office in Kothi Bagh and took out a large march. Shouting slogans like ‘we want justice’, the dailywagers attempted to march towards Secretariat but a huge contingent of police intercepted them.
Police resorted to mild baton charge and used water cannon to disperse the protesters. However the PHE dailywagers did not stop and tried to break police cordon. Some of the protesting dailywagers fell unconscious while few others were detained by police.
The protesting dailywagers said that they have been working in the department from past 20 years and rendering their services without any break but the Government has been ignoring them and not accepting their ‘genuine demand’. “We will take to streets across Jammu and Kashmir if our demand is not met,” they warned.

