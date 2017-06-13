PHE dailywagers stage protests, seek regularization

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 12: Hundreds of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department dailywagers today staged massive protests in favour of their regularization demand and tried to march towards Civil Secretariat here but were prevented by police.

The PHE dailywagers assembled here at their main office in Kothi Bagh and took out a large march. Shouting slogans like ‘we want justice’, the dailywagers attempted to march towards Secretariat but a huge contingent of police intercepted them.

Police resorted to mild baton charge and used water cannon to disperse the protesters. However the PHE dailywagers did not stop and tried to break police cordon. Some of the protesting dailywagers fell unconscious while few others were detained by police.

The protesting dailywagers said that they have been working in the department from past 20 years and rendering their services without any break but the Government has been ignoring them and not accepting their ‘genuine demand’. “We will take to streets across Jammu and Kashmir if our demand is not met,” they warned.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With