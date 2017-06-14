Petrol pumps withdraw strike call over daily price revision

NEW DELHI: Petrol pump owners today called off their proposed strike over daily revision of petrol and diesel prices from Friday after the Government agreed to change the timing to 6 am everyday instead of midnight.

Until now price revisions used to come into effect from midnight but considering the fact that dealers would have to deploy manpower everyday to change rates in the middle of the night, the timing has now been changed.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the new timing of the price change was agreeable to the dealers and so daily price revision will be implemented from June 16 as previously decided.

Private pump owners, who make up for three-fourth of the nation’s 54,000 retail outlets of the public sector firms, had threatened to go on a strike over concerns of inadequate infrastructure to revise prices every midnight. (AGENCIES)

