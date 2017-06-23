sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

People sway to Nritya Yoga at UK’s Trafalgar Square

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
People sway to Nritya Yoga at UK’s Trafalgar Square

LONDON, June 23:  The UK’s iconic Trafalgar Square came alive today with scores of Yoga enthusiasts stretching and bending themselves to Bollywood actor Raageshwari Swarup and noted dancer Arunima Kumar’s moves.

The event held by the Indian High Commission in London was part of the finale to mark the third International Day of Yoga.

Raageshwari and award-winning Kuchipudi danseuse Arunima enthralled the enthusiasts with their powerful Bhakti Yoga – Nritya Yoga – which they had specially designed for the finale.

They began with spiritual standing yoga postures made powerful with affirmation and chanted ancient Vedic verses before culminating their performance with rhythmic, mystical and devotional dances.

“Yoga must be a way of life for everyone. It connects us to our soul. Shiva is the divine yogi who frees us from material desires,” said Arunima, who  who is famous for her innovative dance choreography and was recently invited to choreograph and dance at the Queens’ reception at Buckingham Palace at the launch of India UK Year of Culture.

The practitioners sang and danced to the chants and moves in the powerful finale held for the union of mind, body and soul at the Trafalgar Square.

They also chanted prayers for peace, harmony and eternal consciousness.

The music for the occasion was composed by famous Bollywood composer Atul Raninga and Trilok Singh Loomba.

The world embraced yoga on its international day as enthusiasts from Peru’s historic citadel of Machu Picchu to the UN’s sprawling lawns in New York unrolled their yoga mats at iconic landmarks to perform ‘asanas’ and mark the third International Yoga Day. (AGENCIES)

^^^^

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Social Trends. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top