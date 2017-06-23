People sway to Nritya Yoga at UK’s Trafalgar Square

LONDON, June 23: The UK’s iconic Trafalgar Square came alive today with scores of Yoga enthusiasts stretching and bending themselves to Bollywood actor Raageshwari Swarup and noted dancer Arunima Kumar’s moves.

The event held by the Indian High Commission in London was part of the finale to mark the third International Day of Yoga.

Raageshwari and award-winning Kuchipudi danseuse Arunima enthralled the enthusiasts with their powerful Bhakti Yoga – Nritya Yoga – which they had specially designed for the finale.

They began with spiritual standing yoga postures made powerful with affirmation and chanted ancient Vedic verses before culminating their performance with rhythmic, mystical and devotional dances.

“Yoga must be a way of life for everyone. It connects us to our soul. Shiva is the divine yogi who frees us from material desires,” said Arunima, who who is famous for her innovative dance choreography and was recently invited to choreograph and dance at the Queens’ reception at Buckingham Palace at the launch of India UK Year of Culture.

The practitioners sang and danced to the chants and moves in the powerful finale held for the union of mind, body and soul at the Trafalgar Square.

They also chanted prayers for peace, harmony and eternal consciousness.

The music for the occasion was composed by famous Bollywood composer Atul Raninga and Trilok Singh Loomba.

The world embraced yoga on its international day as enthusiasts from Peru’s historic citadel of Machu Picchu to the UN’s sprawling lawns in New York unrolled their yoga mats at iconic landmarks to perform ‘asanas’ and mark the third International Yoga Day. (AGENCIES)

