Posted on 13/02/2017
Peace in world need of time: JU VC

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU,  Feb 12: Various intellectuals and religious personalities  from various communities and faiths today stressed  the need for the world peace, love,  tolerance and brotherhood at a conference on peace, organised by Ahmadiyya Muslim community here today.
The conference with the theme, ” World Peace- The Critical Need of the Time” was presided over  by Sheeraz Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmadiyya Muslim Jammat International (India) while Vice Chancellor of Jammu University,  Prof  R D Sharma was the chief guest.
Prof RD Sharma in his address said that when the peace ambassadors like activist from Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, spiritual Gurus/ leaders from the other communities  are working with dedication and commitment to spread the message of peace ,  love  and brotherhood, there is no more threat to the peace of this great nation with diverse culture and  co-existence of all the religions.
Dr Sharma said that very few people talk of peace and  the Ahmadiyya Muslim community deserve appreciation  for its efforts to organize such a programme to spread message of peace by bringing people from all the communities at one platform for deliberations.  He said during this time of turmoil and bloodshed world over,  there is urgent need to spread peace in the world.
Sheeraz Ahmed, in his address referred to the objective and the brief history of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat International. He said the world is passing through very turbulent times  and being a global community and purely an Islamic organization with its firm objective to establish global peace, we consider our first and foremost duty  to guide the world towards peace. It is because the Islam is a religion of peace  and harmony.  This Jamaat was founded  in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmed of Qadian village in Gurdaspur, Punjab, which is now spread in 209 countries. He threw light on the great role of  Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmed , the 5th successor  and world head of the  Ahmediyya Jamaat.
Fazal-Ul-Rehman Bhatti,  another Ahmadiyya Muslim  leader referred to the threat of  Third World War  with the emerging scenario in the world. He said lakhs and crores of people have been killed in wars. Mr Bhatti referred to the  bloodshed in some Islamic countries and said that Islam never taught bloodshed and excesses  on body.  He also referred to the role of USA  and Hitler in the second world war and said lakhs of innocents were killed.  To save the countries from the third world war, to spread message of peace and brotherhood is must, he added.
Mahant Rameshwar Dass, in his impressive speech stressed for the peace, tolerance and brotherhood and said that all the communities should have their  country the top priority. He said no religion teaches the hatred.  He warned the people to remain vigilant from the deeds of  such elements.
Brig Harcharan Singh,  ID Soni, SK Jain, Prof  Usha Tickoo and Gohat Hafeez Fani also delivered impressive and thought provoking speeches with  common  theme of `peace and brotherhood’.  A book on peace was also released by the chief guest and others  on this occasion. Several persons were honoured for their  valuable contributions in different fields on the occasion.

  • Valentine1066

    The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is to be praised for the continuing work it does for world peace. In its teaching and its practice the Ahmadi are showing the world the true nature of Islam, a religion of peace and tolerance. Dr Simon Ross Valentine

