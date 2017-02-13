Peace in world need of time: JU VC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 12: Various intellectuals and religious personalities from various communities and faiths today stressed the need for the world peace, love, tolerance and brotherhood at a conference on peace, organised by Ahmadiyya Muslim community here today.

The conference with the theme, ” World Peace- The Critical Need of the Time” was presided over by Sheeraz Ahmed, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmadiyya Muslim Jammat International (India) while Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, Prof R D Sharma was the chief guest.

Prof RD Sharma in his address said that when the peace ambassadors like activist from Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, spiritual Gurus/ leaders from the other communities are working with dedication and commitment to spread the message of peace , love and brotherhood, there is no more threat to the peace of this great nation with diverse culture and co-existence of all the religions.

Dr Sharma said that very few people talk of peace and the Ahmadiyya Muslim community deserve appreciation for its efforts to organize such a programme to spread message of peace by bringing people from all the communities at one platform for deliberations. He said during this time of turmoil and bloodshed world over, there is urgent need to spread peace in the world.

Sheeraz Ahmed, in his address referred to the objective and the brief history of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat International. He said the world is passing through very turbulent times and being a global community and purely an Islamic organization with its firm objective to establish global peace, we consider our first and foremost duty to guide the world towards peace. It is because the Islam is a religion of peace and harmony. This Jamaat was founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmed of Qadian village in Gurdaspur, Punjab, which is now spread in 209 countries. He threw light on the great role of Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmed , the 5th successor and world head of the Ahmediyya Jamaat.

Fazal-Ul-Rehman Bhatti, another Ahmadiyya Muslim leader referred to the threat of Third World War with the emerging scenario in the world. He said lakhs and crores of people have been killed in wars. Mr Bhatti referred to the bloodshed in some Islamic countries and said that Islam never taught bloodshed and excesses on body. He also referred to the role of USA and Hitler in the second world war and said lakhs of innocents were killed. To save the countries from the third world war, to spread message of peace and brotherhood is must, he added.

Mahant Rameshwar Dass, in his impressive speech stressed for the peace, tolerance and brotherhood and said that all the communities should have their country the top priority. He said no religion teaches the hatred. He warned the people to remain vigilant from the deeds of such elements.

Brig Harcharan Singh, ID Soni, SK Jain, Prof Usha Tickoo and Gohat Hafeez Fani also delivered impressive and thought provoking speeches with common theme of `peace and brotherhood’. A book on peace was also released by the chief guest and others on this occasion. Several persons were honoured for their valuable contributions in different fields on the occasion.

