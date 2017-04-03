PDP sold Kashmiri Pandits to BJP: Dr Sameer Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 2: The opposition National Conference leader Dr Sameer Koul today accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of selling Kashmiri Pandits to Bhartiya Janata Party after latter allied with the former in 2015 and formed Government in the State.

Koul, who was earlier national spokesman of the PDP and left it last year, said that when PDP-BJP Government was formed, he had a “shocking realization that my community – Kashmir Pandits community – was sold by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed by taking it out of regional identity”.

“I do not know whether you are aware of it or not, but it was a part of the PDP-BJP alliance to handover a part of Kashmiri society (Pandit community) to the BJP. I am not sure that Kashmiri Pandits have understood how much they lost”, he said.

“They lost home, they lost hearth, they lost their political identity the moment they were sold out by the PDP to the BJP,” he told a press conference here. He said the Kashmiri Pandits are now a “part of the BJP agenda and for that the BJP has bought them in lieu of few MLC seats”.

Dr Koul said for four years, he criticized the BJP on their thinking and philosophy and fought against them from the PDP’s side. “But I did not know that there was already an arrangement (between PDP and BJP) behind my back. It was a political arrangement,” he said.

Accusing PDP of robbing separatists’ of their agenda and scuttling their political space, Koul said in the last sixty years, 25-27 per cent of space was created and preserved for Hurriyat so that they also indulge in their own politics in that space.

“They have every right as citizens of J&K to take forward their politics. They have every right to do politics in a non-violent way if they have differences with the country’s philosophy… this was done because they have their own politics like who is the bigger separatist leader, which is the real and stronger Hurriyat…there was politics in that as well,” he said.

He claimed that the Agenda of Alliance which was formed with BJP was “nothing else than the agenda of Hurriyat”. “They (PDP) stole Hurriyat’s rice (agenda) from the plate and tried to eat themselves which was the wrong thing. It was misappropriation of the Hurriyat agenda,” Dr Koul added.

