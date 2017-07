Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 21: According to an official communiqué of Chief Engineer, Elect Maintenance & R E Wing, Jammu, J&K Power Development Department has started a customer care centre with 24×7 toll free helpline/customer care number 1912/0191-2490878 for addressing public grievances related to electricity in Jammu province.

All the electricity consumers of Jammu province can avail the facility.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With