PDD failed to provide 24-hour power supply to industrial sector: BBIA

JAMMU, Apr 11: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) has charged the Power Development Department with its failure to provide 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to the industrial sector in J&K.

A meeting of BBIA was held here today, under the chairmanship of its president Lalit Mahajan, in which the members expressed their resentment in respect of non restoration of 24- hours Power supply to the Industrial sector by the PDD, which was withdrawn by Chief Engineer vide its letter CEJ/PS-1/PS/1555-62 dated 30-05-2016, resulting huge financial losses to the Industrial units due to running of their units on DG sets.

“Despite repeated assurances given by the Dy Chief Minister, who is also Power Minister, no action has been taken by the Department to restore the 24-hours Power supply, which shows the casual attitude of the Department towards the Industrial sector, which is working in spite of all the odds,” the meet said.

“On one side, Govt. is inviting Industrial Houses in our State to setup their units with the promise to provide uninterrupted power supply but on the other hand, it has failed to provide uninterrupted quality power to the existing Industrial Units working in the State resulting great resentment amongst the stake holders. Moreover the Department is losing 10 percent revenue due to non supply of 24- hour Power to the Industrial Sector in spite of the fact that the Power is available at the Grid Stations,” BBIA observed.

Appreciating the steps taken by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister for providing 24-hour quality Power to every nook and corner of the country, the BBIA lamented that State PDD has failed to provide the provide the same to the Industrial Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

BBIA appealed to the Dy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh and Industries & Commerce Minister Chander Prakash Ganga to personally intervene into the matter and issue necessary orders for the immediate restoration of 24- hours uninterrupted Power supply to the Industrial Sector.

The meeting was attended by Rahul Bansal, senior vice-president BBIA, Ajay Langer, general secretary, Viraaj Malhotra, secretary/treasurer and other members.

