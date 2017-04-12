Breaking News:

PDD failed to provide 24-hour power supply to industrial sector: BBIA

Posted on 12/04/2017

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Apr 11: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) has charged the Power Development Department with its failure to provide 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to the industrial sector in J&K.
A meeting of BBIA was held here today, under the chairmanship of its president Lalit Mahajan, in which the members expressed their resentment in respect of non restoration of 24- hours Power supply to the Industrial sector by the PDD, which was withdrawn by Chief Engineer vide its letter CEJ/PS-1/PS/1555-62 dated 30-05-2016,   resulting huge financial losses to the Industrial units due to running of their units on DG sets.
“Despite  repeated assurances  given by the Dy  Chief Minister,  who is also  Power Minister,  no action has been taken by the Department  to restore the 24-hours Power supply,  which shows the casual attitude of the Department towards the Industrial sector, which  is working in spite of all the odds,” the meet said.
“On one side, Govt. is inviting Industrial Houses in our State to setup their units with the promise to provide uninterrupted power supply but on the other hand, it has failed to provide uninterrupted quality power to the existing Industrial Units working in the State resulting great resentment amongst the stake holders. Moreover the Department is losing 10 percent revenue due to non supply of 24- hour Power to the Industrial Sector in spite of the fact that the Power is available at the Grid Stations,” BBIA observed.
Appreciating  the steps taken by the Central Government  under the leadership of  Prime Minister for providing 24-hour quality Power to every nook and corner of the country, the BBIA lamented  that State PDD  has failed to provide the provide the same to the Industrial Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
BBIA appealed  to the  Dy  Chief Minister Dr  Nirmal Singh  and  Industries & Commerce Minister  Chander Prakash Ganga  to personally intervene into the matter and  issue necessary orders  for the immediate restoration of 24- hours uninterrupted Power supply to the Industrial Sector.
The meeting was attended by Rahul Bansal, senior vice-president BBIA, Ajay Langer, general secretary, Viraaj Malhotra, secretary/treasurer and other members.

