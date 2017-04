UDHAMPUR: The path of bloodshed has not helped any one for 40 years and will never help anyone, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Udhampur.

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give hope to the youth of Kashmir about creating ‘New Kashmir’.

At Udhampur rally, Mehbooba thanks PM for his support

last year when the state was “passing through the river of fire”.

(Agencies)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With