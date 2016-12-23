Panchayat phases to be cut down; meeting with stakeholders soon

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 22: The Election Commission has geared up to hold three major elections in March and April next year and process for them would be set into motion very soon with convening of meeting with the stakeholders including the Deputy Commissioners.

The Election Commission will hold biennial election to six seats of Legislative Council in March 2017 followed by Panchayat elections which would start by the end of March and go up to start of May and by-election to two Lok Sabha seats of Srinagar and Anantnag, which could coincide with Panchayat polls in April.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shantmanu, who would be the Authority for holding all three major elections-Panchayat, Lok Sabha and Legislative Council-today briefed Governor NN Vohra at the Raj Bhavan on preparedness of the polls.

The Governor, who had recently given his nod to Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill, 2016 clearing decks for “indirect election” of Sarpanchs and an ordinance designating the CEO as State Election Commission for Panchayat elections, reviewed the progress of holding Panchayat elections and Lok Sabha by-poll to Srinagar and Anantnag Parliamentary seats.

Shantmanu told the Excelsior that since there would be election for Panchs only in the Panchayat polls now as the Sarpanchs would be elected by the Panchs, the Election Commission would shortly take a call on reducing phases of the polls. In 2011, the Panchayat elections had to be conducted in 17 phases that lasted nearly two months.

“We well set the process for conducting Panchayat elections into motion once we get the formal Government order to hold the polls,” he said, adding since summary revision of electoral rolls for entire State is presently underway the elections can held anytime thereafter.

Shantmanu said the Election Department would segregate the Panchayat electorates after summary revision rolls are published and they would be used for holding the polls as they didn’t require updation for next six months. Even by-election of Srinagar and Anantnag elections can also be held from the electoral rolls of summary revision.

Official sources said the Election Department was mulling reduction of phases of Panchayat elections from 17 in 2011 to 10 or 12 this time to save timing. This will be possible as there would be no direct election of Sarpanchs and people would elect Panchs only. Later, the Panchs would elect Sarpanch of their choice from amongst the Panchs of their Panchayats.

The Panchayat elections in 2011 had lasted about two months as they were conducted in 17 phases. If they are held now in 10 or 12 phases, the timing of polls could come down to one and a half months or even less than that but this would depend on security situation also.

The availability and rotation of police and para-military forces would be taken into account before taking final call on the phases of Panchayat polls, sources said, adding that the Chief Electoral Officer would shortly convene a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners and Rural Development Department officers, apart from all other stakeholders, to review preparedness for the elections and steps required for conducting the polls.

However, the Election Department would take security situation and weather conditions into account before finalizing dates for the polls.

On Lok Sabha by-elections to Anantnag and Srinagar constituencies, sources said, the Election Commission of India has already conveyed to the CEO that they would be held in April. They could now coincide with Panchayat elections of their areas as both could be held simultaneously for two Parliamentary segments.

Anantnag by-poll was due in December but was deferred to April next by the Election Commission on the State Government request followed by the Election Commission report that law and order and weather situations were not conducive for the election. Anantnag and Srinagar by-poll will now be held in April.

While Anantnag Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in June this year after her election as MLA from Anantnag Assembly constituency, Srinagar Lok Sabha seat had fallen vacant in November after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had accepted resignation of PDP MP from that seat, Tariq Hamid Karra.

Six seats of Legislative Council are falling vacant on April 23 next and the Election Commission would hold elections to them by March end. The elections are to be conducted by the State Election Commission.

