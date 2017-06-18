sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Pakistan set India 339-run target in Champions Trophy final

Posted on 18/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
London : India need to knock down a stiff 339-run target to retain the Champions Trophy title as Pakistan put on a splendid batting display to score 338 for four in the summit clash, here today.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (114) hit his maiden ODI hundred after being caught off a no-ball in the innings’ fourth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Azhar Ali (59), Mohammed Hafeez (57) and Babar Azam (46) also played solid to prop up the Pakistan innings.

None of the Indian bowlers, except Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44), could trouble the Pakistani batsmen after Virat Kohli opted to bowl even as the UP pacer was also taken to cleaners towards the end.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan : 338 for four in 50 overs. (Fakhar Zaman 114, Azhar Ali 59, Mohammed Hafeez 57, Babar Azam 46; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44). (Agencies)

