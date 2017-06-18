Pakistan set India 339-run target in Champions Trophy final

London : India need to knock down a stiff 339-run target to retain the Champions Trophy title as Pakistan put on a splendid batting display to score 338 for four in the summit clash, here today.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (114) hit his maiden ODI hundred after being caught off a no-ball in the innings’ fourth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Azhar Ali (59), Mohammed Hafeez (57) and Babar Azam (46) also played solid to prop up the Pakistan innings.

None of the Indian bowlers, except Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44), could trouble the Pakistani batsmen after Virat Kohli opted to bowl even as the UP pacer was also taken to cleaners towards the end.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan : 338 for four in 50 overs. (Fakhar Zaman 114, Azhar Ali 59, Mohammed Hafeez 57, Babar Azam 46; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44). (Agencies)

