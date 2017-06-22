sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Pak sends back J&K cop who had crossed over 3 years back

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

JAMMU: A policeman of Jammu and Kashmir, who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan three years back, was today sent back home.

Constable Sohan Lal was handed over to the BSF by the Pakistan Rangers at the Wagah border in Punjab, BSF DIG Dharminder Pareek said here.

“Following the persistent efforts by Jammu Frontier of BSF with Pakistan Rangers, the Rangers handed over Constable of J&K Police Sohan Lal to the BSF at Wagah border in Punjab today,” Pareek said. (AGENCIES)

