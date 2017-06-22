Pak sends back J&K cop who had crossed over 3 years back

JAMMU: A policeman of Jammu and Kashmir, who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan three years back, was today sent back home.

Constable Sohan Lal was handed over to the BSF by the Pakistan Rangers at the Wagah border in Punjab, BSF DIG Dharminder Pareek said here.

“Following the persistent efforts by Jammu Frontier of BSF with Pakistan Rangers, the Rangers handed over Constable of J&K Police Sohan Lal to the BSF at Wagah border in Punjab today,” Pareek said. (AGENCIES)

